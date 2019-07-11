RICHMOND, Va. — A recent survey by a consumer financial services company revealed that financial security - or lack thereof - is why more than half of Americans are tossing and turning at night. Local CPA Phil Umansky is here to share more results of this study, along with some practical ways to avoid losing sleep over money worries. Survey conducted by www.bankrate.com
Financial Troubles – Does It Affect Your Sleep?
-
Michael Hild wants multimillion-dollar lawsuit against him dismissed
-
The three W’s of social security
-
Pros & Cons of Financial Advisors
-
Live Well CEO Michael Hild sued over $80M in loans
-
To Rent or To Own Is The Question
-
-
Do you Suffer from “Money Paralysis?”
-
Live Well Financial abruptly closes, laying off 100 workers
-
Inheriting Chaos with Compassion
-
TurboTax is crushing H&R Block in tax prep
-
Best Buy starts to sell home exercise equipment
-
-
Contractor says shuttered Colortree owes him more than $93,000
-
The economy is booming, the labor market is strong, earnings beat expectations. What’s next?
-
Petal expands into Virginia, plans to create 80 Chesterfield jobs