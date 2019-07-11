Financial Troubles – Does It Affect Your Sleep?

Posted 1:30 pm, July 11, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. — A recent survey by a consumer financial services company revealed that financial security - or lack thereof - is why more than half of Americans are tossing and turning at night. Local CPA Phil Umansky is here to share more results of this study, along with some practical ways to avoid losing sleep over money worries. Survey conducted by www.bankrate.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.