Ashland driver killed, children hurt in pickup truck crash

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A 31-year-old driver was killed and two children were hurt in a pickup truck crash, according to Virginia State Police.

“A 2001 Dodge pickup, driven by Charles F. Hogge, 31, of Ashland, was traveling northbound on Globe Road when he lost control entering a curve, ran off road right, partially flipping the vehicle, and struck several trees. Hogge was ejected from the vehicle,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “Unfortunately, Hogge succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”

A 10-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl male also in the truck suffered serious injuries. Neither child was wearing a seat belt, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said speed was considered a factor in the cause of the crash.

The crash, which was reported at about 8:24 p.m. Tuesday along the 700 block of Globe Road in King William County, remained under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.