Admins ask for public input on how to improve I-95 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia transportation administrators are asking for public input on how to improve the Interstate-95 corridor.

Running from Northern Virginia to the border of North Carolina, the interstate sees heavy amounts of traffic every day along almost 180 miles of highway.

This summer, the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB), supported by the Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment (OIPI), the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT), will study I-95 in hopes of identifying problem areas along the highway and implementing solutions.

To do so, they are asking the public to provide feedback to be used in a draft that will be presented to the General Assembly prior to the 2020 session.

The first comment period will end August 21, 2019. Additional comment opportunities will be available throughout the study.

An online comment form will be available beginning July 15, 2019.

Public meeting dates, times and locations are also available online.