× A-List Weekend Events, Hanover Tomato Festival, Smoke & Vine Festival

RICHMOND, Va. —

41st Annual Hanover Tomato Festival at Pole Green Park, 8996 Pole Green Park Lane, Mechanicsville, Friday, July 12, 5:30 – 8pm, Saturday, July 13, 9am – 4pm.

Pole Green Park will be filled with artisan and local business vendors, music, delicious food vendors, Hanover Tomato tomatoes, children’s activities, regional sounds and friends and families celebrating Hanover’s famous fruit. For more details visit https://www.hanovertomatofestival.com/

The 7th annual Smoke & Vine Festival returns to James River Cellars Winery in Glen Allen,

Saturday, July 13, 2019 with feature performer Howard Hewett! “Say Amen, Show Me” to Shalamar hits like “A Night to Remember”, this year’s festival will be one to remember! Also performing live RVAs own VISIONS BAND along with DJ Drake and DJ Marc J., “The East End’s Favorite DJ” Christopher Beasley, and WTVR CBS 6 Antoinette Essa and Thomas Haskins will serve as hosts. Visit www.smokeandvinefestival.com/#tickets for tickets or call Funkmotor at 804-986-2902. Smoke and Vine Festival is sponsored by Funkmotor Entertainment Johnson’s Charities.

Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site, City of Richmond Celebrate 155th Anniversary of Maggie L. Walker’s Birthday, on Saturday, July 13 with a community engagement fair, open-house tours, special program at the statue, children’s activities, and refreshments. This special event, which is free and open to the public, also includes a shuttle service via trolley from 11 am to 2 pm between the Maggie L. Walker statue and Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site to allow visitors to easily enjoy the variety of activities available at both sites. The festivities begin at 10 am at the Maggie L. Walker statue, located at the corner of W. Broad St. and N. Adams St. downtown,; at the Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site, located at 600 North 2nd St., with a Common Good Fair from 11 am to 2 pm, Open-house tours of the Maggie Walker home will be available from 11 am to 2 pm. For more information about the event, please call the visitor center at (804) 771-2017 x 0, visit www.nps.gov/mawa or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MaggieL.WalkerNHS

RVA Reggae Jerk Festival, Saturday, July 13, 12 – 9pm, on Brown’s Island, featuring the Mighty Joshua and more, tickets $20. The “RUM TENT” EXPERIENCE Caribbean Rums from different countries. More festival details at https://www.rvareggaejerkfestival.com/ or call 804-370-2430.

10TH Annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle, Sunday, July 14th at 5p.m., Some of the Biggest Names in Gospel will be performing at Dogwood Dell in Byrd Park, Richmond. Performers include JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise, Bryan Popin, the Virginia Aires, Alvin Darling, Troy Sneed, Peggy Britt, RESOUND, Earl Bynum, James Johnson, GI, In His Presence, the Ingramette Singers and a SURPRISE GUESTS who will be kicking off the evening, that you don’t want to miss. Admission and parking are free. Details visit

https://www.facebook.com/events/398464987635035/

http://www.richmondgov.com/parks/documents/BrochureDogwoodDell.pdf