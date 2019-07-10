We now know who will star in new Virginia-based Walking Dead television show

RICHMOND, Va. — We now know who will star in the upcoming Walking Dead series scheduled to film in and around Richmond this summer.

“Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, and Hal Cumpston will all star in the new series,” Joe Otterson reported in Variety. “A second lead female role has yet to be cast.”

While AMC has yet to confirm the news, Alexa Mansour did so on her Instagram page.

“It’s been eating me up but I can finally let it out🧟‍♀️ so excited 🤗 thank you,” she posted with an image of the Variety article.

The still untitled series will begin production on a 10-episode season this summer in Virginia, the network confirmed in April. This new story will feature two young female protagonists and “focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it.”

It will debut in 2020.

