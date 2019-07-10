× Two children injured after car collides with deck of Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. — Two children were injured after a crash led to a car colliding with the deck of a Richmond home.

Officers were called to the intersection of W. Laburnum Ave. and Montrose Ave. in Richmond shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Laburnum, where it attempted to turn left on Montrose, striking a vehicle driving westbound and sending it into the structure.

Two children were injured and transported to a local hospital.

The Eastbound driver was charged with failure to yield.