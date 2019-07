Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A death investigation is underway Wednesday after a person was killed in a Henrico neighborhood.

A shooting call led Henrico Police Officers to the 6300 block of Trailing Ridge Court, near Darbytown Road, just after midnight.

Additional details about the person who was killed have not been released.

