New Starbucks tie-dye Frappuccino = 400 calories, 60 grams of carbs, and 58 grams of sugar, and lots of color

Just in time for the hottest part of summer, Starbucks is launching a special tie-dye Frappuccino.

The icy blended drink is available only at participating stores in the United States and Canada for the next five days, or as long as supplies last.

It’s made of a tropical creme Frappuccino base with dashes of red beets, turmeric and spirulina to give red, yellow and blue hues. Whipped cream and a final dusting of colored powder make it even more vibrant.

“We wanted to create something that celebrates summer and really conveys it both visually and through flavor within the beverage,” drink creator Paloma Carrington-Bataller said in a statement. “It’s summer in a cup and something everyone can relate to; it takes you back to sunny warm days of summer spent at camp or with friends and family.”

Following in the brightly colored footsteps of the Unicorn Frappuccino, which became a viral sensation, expect to see photos of the tie-dye Frappuccino flooding Instagram in the next few days.

“It’s bright and colorful and fun and should bring a smile to your face,” Carrington-Bataller said. “Perfect for the heydays of summer.”

Just keep in mind that these multicolored drinks certainly do not come without consequences for your waistline. Each 16-ounce (grande size) serving carries a whopping 400 calories, 60 grams of carbs and 58 grams of sugar.

