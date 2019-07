Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- Hundreds of churches across the country are joining to together to make a difference in their local community. Brittney Mullin from The Heights Church is here to explain the 2019 RVA Day Community Service event coming up this week and how you can make a difference. For more information visit www.theheightschurch.com

Event Details:

July 11th-13th

The Heights Church

12440 Gayton Rd.