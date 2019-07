Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- Susan W. Morgan, Editor at R Home Magazine made her debut on “Virginia This Morning.” R Home Magazine is the epitome of where to find the hottest and latest trends on Home Décor and more. Susan talked about the magazine’s popular “Where to Find it Guide 2019”. For more information you can visit:www.RichmondMagazine.com/Home.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R-HOME MAGAZINE}