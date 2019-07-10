Police search for man who escaped from ICE detention facility

Posted 11:20 pm, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:42PM, July 10, 2019

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- Police are searching for a man who escaped from a Caroline County ICE detention facility at noon Wednesday.

Pierot Fangamou scaled four rows of razor wire and a fence about 10 feet tall stood before taking off into the woods of Fort A.P. Hill.

Fangamou is a citizen of Guinea and entered ICE custody on May 9th after being released on criminal misdemeanor charges in Prince William County.

A check of Fangamou's record shows charges for marijuana possession and several driving violations.

ICE officials say if you see Pierot Fangamou, do not approach him. Call police.

