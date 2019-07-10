× Nationwide search underway for 3 missing children and their non-custodial parents

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an alert in an effort to find three children who are believed to be with their non-custodial parents.

“The children and their parents were last seen in Van Buren County on July 9,” a spokesperson for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. “There is no known clothing description. They may be traveling to Minnesota in a white SUV.”

The missing children are Analia Essex, 6, Abigail Christian, 2, Michale Christian, 1.

Their non-custodial parents were identified as Amanda Essex and Michale Darrel Christian.

The adults are wanted for custodial interference.

If you know the location of Analia, Abigail, Michale, or their parents Amanda Essex and Michale Christian, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND, or the Maury County Sheriff’s Office at 931-388-5151.