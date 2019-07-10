“Medicaid Covers Us” Initiative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Brian Donohue, Virginia Government Relations Director at the American Cancer Society Action Network, joined us live this morning to chat with Cheryl about the importance of Medicaid and a new local project: Medicaid Covers Us. Medicaid Covers Us is a public education project launched by ACS CAN, and funded in part by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation through a grant to the American Cancer Society. For more information, visitwww.medicaidcoversUS.org.