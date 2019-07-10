“Medicaid Covers Us” Initiative

Posted 1:03 pm, July 10, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. – Brian Donohue, Virginia Government Relations Director at the American Cancer Society Action Network, joined us live this morning to chat with Cheryl about the importance of Medicaid and a new local project: Medicaid Covers Us.  Medicaid Covers Us is a public education project launched by ACS CAN, and funded in part by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation through a grant to the American Cancer Society. For more information, visitwww.medicaidcoversUS.org.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.