You can now discover a new Marco’s Pizza in Henrico
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A husband-and-wife team is closing out a Henrico retail center with the fourth outpost in their local pizza franchise.
Harry and Sara Ragsdale have opened Marco’s Pizza in Wilton Square at Reynolds Crossing I at 7000 Forest Ave., Suite 1000. The 1,500-square-foot restaurant is located between Chipotle and Saladworks.
Click here to read more about Marco’s Pizza on Richmond BizSense.
Love to eat? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!
Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.
37.603379 -77.525181