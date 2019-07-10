Inmate dies months after opening federal case citing poor medical care at Fluvanna facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. -- An inmate from Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women has died, marking the third inmate death at the correctional center in just two months.

Inmate Margi Ryder died Monday at VCU Medical Center after suffering from terminal pulmonary arterial hypertension, a condition she regulated with medication. Prior to her death, Ryder had an open case pending in federal court, citing problems with healthcare and medicine management at Fluvanna as a reason for filing an emergency motion to the courts in the Spring

"We were devastated to learn about the death of Margi Ryder," said Shannon Ellis with the Legal Aid Justice Center.

Ellis said that Ryder's death followed a year of emergency hospitalizations due to miss management of her medication.

Two other women from the correctional center also died within the last two months.

"Just the fact that within the last couple of months you've had three deaths and all of them have been women younger than 40, is extremely concerning," said Ellis.

Ellis said that she and her team are committed to fighting for better treatment within the correctional center.

"These are our fellow citizens and when you have numerous young women, dying at the custody of the state in a short period of time, I think everyone should be asking why that's happening," said Ellis.

CBS 6 reached out to the Virginia Department of Corrections for comment and the identity of the other inmates who died but have yet to hear back .