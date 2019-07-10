Inflatable obstacle course is coming to Short Pump indoor trampoline park

SHORT PUMP, Va. – The first inflatable obstacle course in the region is coming to an indoor trampoline park in Short Pump.

Boomerang Air Sports, an indoor trampoline park and entertainment center, is now under new management and will feature lower prices and two new attractions, according to a spokesperson.

The trampoline park consists of 13,000 square feet of trampolines and a Ninja Warrior course, high-level ropes course, and zip line.

Among the new attractions is “The Little Warrior,” Henrico County’s first inflatable obstacle courses which is suitable for all ages. The second attraction is called Melt-Down, a 6-player action game that challenges your stamina, agility, and reactions.

“Our priority as the new management at Boomerang Air Sports is to provide family fun and safe physical activity for all ages at a reasonable price,” said Ralph Daniel, Boomerang Air Sports General Manager. “The park offers different levels of thrill to help build confidence, from first-time attendees to adrenaline rush seekers.”

Boomerang’s new management team is being led by Daniel, Michael Badway, Brandon Todd Moses, Malikah Younger, and Jack Brown. The team also owns FreeFall Trampoline Park in Bethlehem, PA.

