Woman airlifted to hospital, passenger seriously injured in I-295 crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – A woman was airlifted to the hospital and a passenger was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 in Prince Gorge County Tuesday afternoon. Virginia State Police responded to the crash on I-295 southbound, near mile marker 15, at approximately 3:49 p.m.

Police say a Toyota Corolla, driven by an adult female, was traveling southbound on I-295 when she ran off the road to the left and overcorrecting right, back onto I-295.

The vehicle then struck a Kia SUV before continuing off the road and striking a tree.

The woman driving the Corolla had to be extracted from the vehicle and flown to a local hospital, according to state police. A passenger in the car was also transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

No one inside the SUV sustained injuries.

Police say they are still investigating. There is no word on any charges at this time.

The crash has shut down all southbound lanes at mile marker 9.8. Traffic is being diverted to exit 15.