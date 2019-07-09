Woman shot at Richmond apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting at a South Richmond apartment complex.

"At approximately 2:46 p.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of Summer Hill Avenue for the report of a shooting," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "When police arrived, they found an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries."

Multiple Crime Insider sources say the female victim is pregnant.

Those sources also say investigators are going through surveillance footage to help them with their investigation.

Police have not released any information on a suspect at this time.

This is a developing. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about this shooting are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.,/strong>