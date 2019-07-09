Singer/Actress Dakota Hood Performs LIVE!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- Actress and Country Music Artist Dakota Hood is in Richmond to perform the National Anthem Tuesday, July 9th at The Diamond for the Eastern League Celebrity Home Run Derby.. as part of the Richmond Flying Squirrels 2019 All-Star Week. You may recognize Dakota from the original Hunger Games and/or Constantine. Dakota performed her debut single, “Front Page News”. For more information on tonights event you can visit: http://www.squirrelsbaseball.com.