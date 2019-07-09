Shaynefully Delicious “Teeny Tiny” Blueberry Tarts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- Resident Foodie Shayne Rogers returns to the kitchen set to share her recipe for ‘Teeny Tiny Blueberry Tarts’. See recipe below!

Recipe:

1 pint blueberries

Dash salt

¼ c sugar, more to taste

2 T instant tapioca

Juice of half a lemon

Prepared pie crusts

1/2 C Granola

Mix the blueberries, salt, sugar, tapioca and lemon juice. Mash the berries a bit to get the juices started. I use and old-fashioned Kwik Cut food chopper. Let this mixture sit while you get the crusts ready. Follow the directions on the box for cooking the crusts and preheat the oven to the correct temperature. Grease a cupcake tin and use a biscuit cutter to cut out small rounds of pie crust just a bit bigger than the width of the wells in the cupcake tin. Slide the crusts into the tin and poke a few holes in the crust with a fork to keep them from rising. Fill with about a tablespoon full of the blueberry mixture and bake until the filling is bubbly and the crusts are done. Let them cool for 5 minutes before you remove them from the pan. Enjoy.