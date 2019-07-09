× Petersburg Officials: More than $500k in public assistance checks bounce after error

PETERSBURG, Va. — Several welfare checks distributed to Petersburg residents bounced on Tuesday after $535,000 was deposited into the wrong account.

Officials say the error affected less than 1 percent of Social Services benefits recipients.

“This error was immediately caught and corrected Wednesday, July 3rd, but experienced some delay due to the bank holiday. Those affected by this error, have been contacted and confirmed arrangements to receive new checks.”

If anyone else believes they may have been included, they can call Petersburg Social Services Department at 804-861-4720 ext. 3088