Petersburg Officials: More than $500k in public assistance checks bounce after error

Posted 7:10 pm, July 9, 2019, by

A blank US government check with selective focus on the statue of liberty

PETERSBURG, Va. — Several welfare checks distributed to Petersburg residents bounced on Tuesday after $535,000 was deposited into the wrong account.

Officials say the error affected less than 1 percent of Social Services benefits recipients.

“This error was immediately caught and corrected Wednesday, July 3rd, but experienced some delay due to the bank holiday. Those affected by this error, have been contacted and confirmed arrangements to receive new checks.”

If anyone else believes they may have been included, they can call Petersburg Social Services Department at 804-861-4720 ext. 3088 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.