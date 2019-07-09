× Nicki Minaj cancels her concert at a Saudi Arabian music festival

The Human Rights Foundation is applauding Nicki Minaj’s decision to back out of a concert in Saudi Arabia.

Minaj was scheduled to headline the Jeddah World Fest, a music and performance festival, on July 18.

Saudi Arabia is a conservative kingdom where people in some public places are segregated by gender and same-sex relationships are criminalized.

Last week, the nonprofit Human Rights Foundation called for the rapper to cancel her concert, and on Tuesday, it thanked Minaj for her decision.

“THANK YOU @NICKIMINAJ for cancelling your #SaudiArabia concert and for supporting LGBTQ & women’s rights. Millions of people around the world are inspired by your devotion to human rights and human dignity. We at @HRF salute you & are grateful for your leadership,” the group said on Twitter.

Minaj posted a picture on Instagram addressing her change of heart.

“Saudi Arabia I see some of your comments & I want to respond directly to my fans,” the photo reads, “Voice your opinions here.”

She said in a statement, “After careful reflection I have decided to no longer move forward with my scheduled concert at Jeddah World Fest.

“While I want nothing more than to bring my show to fans in Saudi Arabia, after better educating myself on the issues, I believe it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression.”