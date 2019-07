× More than 4,000 without power in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — 4,284 South Richmond residents are without power.

Crews are currently working to restore power to residences in the Swansboro, Manchester, Woodland Park, and Reedy Creek areas of South Richmond.

Dominion Energy spokesperson Kenneth Holt says that the cause of the outages is being investigated.

Dominion expects to have power restored to all residences between 9 p.m. on Tuesday and 2 a.m. on Wednesday.