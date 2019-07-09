Men’s Health Month

Posted 12:32 pm, July 9, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. – Board-Certified Family Medicine Physician Dr. John M. Yosay joined us on Virginia This Morning to educate men of all ages about many preventable health problems. Dr. Yosay tells host Bill Bevins about his new easy-to-use heart assessment tool which helps men find out about their heart health in under 5 minutes. For more information you can visit www.SouthsideHeartHealth.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.