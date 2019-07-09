Men’s Health Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Board-Certified Family Medicine Physician Dr. John M. Yosay joined us on Virginia This Morning to educate men of all ages about many preventable health problems. Dr. Yosay tells host Bill Bevins about his new easy-to-use heart assessment tool which helps men find out about their heart health in under 5 minutes. For more information you can visit www.SouthsideHeartHealth.com.