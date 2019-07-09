Lawmakers meet to address gun violence in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lawmakers meet Tuesday at the General Assembly in Richmond as part of a special session to address gun violence in Virginia. Governor Ralph Northam called for the session in response to the June 1 mass shooting at a government building in Virginia Beach where 12 people were killed.

The governor has re-proposed a series of measures, which have previously been rejected in the General Assembly, to strengthen Virginia's gun laws:

01) Legislation requiring background checks on all firearms sales and transactions. The bill mandates that any person selling, renting, trading, or transferring a firearm must first obtain the results of a background check before completing the transaction.

02) Legislation banning dangerous weapons. This will include bans on assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, bump stocks and silencers.

03) Legislation to reinstate Virginia’s successful law allowing only one handgun purchase within a 30-day period.

04) Legislation requiring that lost and stolen firearms be reported to law enforcement within 24 hours.

05) Legislation creating an Extreme Risk Protective Order, allowing law enforcement and the courts to temporarily separate a person from firearms if the person exhibits dangerous behavior that presents an immediate threat to self or others.

06) Legislation prohibiting all individuals subject to final protective orders from possessing firearms. The bill expands Virginia law which currently prohibits individuals subject to final protective orders of family abuse from possessing firearms.

07) Legislation enhancing the punishment for allowing access to loaded, unsecured firearm by a child from a Class 3 Misdemeanor to a Class 6 felony. The bill also raises the age of the child from 14 to 18.

08) Legislation enabling localities to enact any firearms ordinances that are stricter than state law. This includes regulating firearms in municipal buildings, libraries and at permitted events.

Virginia Speaker of the House Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights) said he planned to give Northam’s proposals a “fair hearing,” but added Republicans would have their own ideas for preventing gun violence.