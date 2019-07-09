× Gloucester woman arrested for stabbing 72-year-old mother to death

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. – A woman was arrested Tuesday morning after police say she stabbed her mother to death inside a Gloucester County home.

Early Tuesday morning, the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 1600 block of Abingdon Lane regarding a reported homicide, WTKR reports.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found 72-year-old Marsha Joan Pohorence was deceased inside her bedroom.

Police are saying that the victim’s daughter, 29-year-old Christa Joanne Pohorence, stabbed her mother to death. Pohorence was arrested on scene and charged with second-degree murder and stabbing while in the commission of a felony.

Pohorence is currently being held in the Gloucester County Jail on no bond. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the GCSO at 804-693-1100/3890 and speak with the Criminal Investigations Division.