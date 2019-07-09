× Child trapped in chimney; rescue efforts underway

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Efforts are underway to rescue a five-year-old child trapped in a Dinwiddie County chimney.

The child is physically OK, sources told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil.

Crews are working to cut a hole in the chimney to bring the child out to safety.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video.

