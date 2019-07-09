Child trapped in chimney; rescue efforts underway
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Efforts are underway to rescue a five-year-old child trapped in a Dinwiddie County chimney.
The child is physically OK, sources told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil.
Crews are working to cut a hole in the chimney to bring the child out to safety.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video.
Love to eat? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!
Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.
37.096572 -77.711812