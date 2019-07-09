× Chesterfield Police search for missing woman

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Sunday.

Caroline J. Mark, of no permanent address, was last seen by her fiancé at about 6 p.m. on July 7 when she left the campsite they share near the 200 block of Wadsworth Drive.

She was reported missing on Monday, July 8.

Mark, 45, is described as a white female, about 5’5” and weighing about 165 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing gray, cut-off shorts, a gray shirt and gray-and-green running shoes.

Anyone with information about Mark’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.