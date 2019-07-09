× Celebrity Home Run Derby among Tuesday’s All-Star Week events

RICHMOND, Va. — All-Star week continues Tuesday morning with an All-Star Pep Rally scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at One James Center Plaza on Cary Street in downtown Richmond. The Diamond then opens at 4 p.m. for the Eastern League Celebrity Home Run Derby. The event features Richmond-area celebrities including:

NASCAR driver Elliott Sadler

Former VCU and NBA star Eric Maynor

Former Penn State and Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl champion Michael Robinson

Former University of Virginia and New Orleans Saints quarterback Aaron Brooks

University of Richmond head men’s basketball coach Chris Mooney

VCU head men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades

Former University of Richmond and NFL running back Tim Hightower

Former Flying Squirrels standout Mark Minicozzi

Survivor star Jonny Fairplay

Former VCU basketball player and current Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox

While the gates open at 4 p.m., the actual derby is scheduled to begin closer to 6 p.m.

The Eastern League All-Star Game will take place on Wednesday, July 10 at The Diamond and will be broadcast live on CBS 6 and stream live on WTVR.com.

CBS 6 will also broadcast an Eastern League All-Star Game special, “Swing for the Fences: The All-Star Game Comes to RVA” on Tuesday, July 9 at 7 p.m.

