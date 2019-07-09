Celebrity Home Run Derby among Tuesday’s All-Star Week events
RICHMOND, Va. — All-Star week continues Tuesday morning with an All-Star Pep Rally scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at One James Center Plaza on Cary Street in downtown Richmond. The Diamond then opens at 4 p.m. for the Eastern League Celebrity Home Run Derby. The event features Richmond-area celebrities including:
NASCAR driver Elliott Sadler
Former VCU and NBA star Eric Maynor
Former Penn State and Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl champion Michael Robinson
Former University of Virginia and New Orleans Saints quarterback Aaron Brooks
University of Richmond head men’s basketball coach Chris Mooney
VCU head men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades
Former University of Richmond and NFL running back Tim Hightower
Former Flying Squirrels standout Mark Minicozzi
Survivor star Jonny Fairplay
Former VCU basketball player and current Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox
While the gates open at 4 p.m., the actual derby is scheduled to begin closer to 6 p.m.
The Eastern League All-Star Game will take place on Wednesday, July 10 at The Diamond and will be broadcast live on CBS 6 and stream live on WTVR.com.
CBS 6 will also broadcast an Eastern League All-Star Game special, “Swing for the Fences: The All-Star Game Comes to RVA” on Tuesday, July 9 at 7 p.m.
Love to eat? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!
Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.