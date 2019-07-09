Virginia State Police wrote 5,000 speeding tickets in 3 days

RICHMOND, Va. — Seven people were killed, 79 suspected drunk drivers were arrested, and more than 5,000 speeders were ticketed over the July 4th holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

“Recognizing the potential for more holiday travelers and festivities with July 4th falling on a Thursday this year, we made certain to have every available trooper working Virginia’s highways during the holiday weekend,” Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Gary Settle said. “Even though state police did its part to enhance its response times and traffic safety enforcement efforts, too many motorists still put their lives and others at risk during the holiday weekend by failing to drive smart, safe or sober.”

Here are the preliminary statistics provided by Virginia State Police for July 3, 2019 – July 5, 2019:

5,389 speeders

1,791 disabled/stranded motorists

1,752 reckless drivers

723 seat belt violators

548 traffic crashes

79 drunk driving arrests

7 people killed in traffic crashes

“We are at the height of the summer travel season, which is why we need every Virginian committed to being a safe, responsible driver,” Col. Settle said. ” Please put as much attention into driving, buckling up and complying with speed limits as you do with planning the summer getaway. You and your family’s safety depend on it.”