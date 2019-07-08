Willow Lawn restaurant closes with a ‘heavy heart’
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A restaurant chain’s five-year run at Willow Lawn has come to an end, prompted in part by the company’s recent bankruptcy filing.
The Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar location at 1601 Willow Lawn Dr., Suite 800 ceased operations at 8 p.m. Saturday, according to a sign on its door.
“We would like to thank all of the loyal guests who have made our location a great success,” the sign stated. “The staff and management will sincerely miss our Travinia family.”
The closure of the 7,000-square-foot Willow Lawn outpost coincides with Travinia’s ongoing Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which was first filed in March in South Carolina federal court.
