“The Worst Tax”

Posted 1:02 pm, July 8, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va- Inflation can have a big effect on your budget and your lifestyle. Richmond money expert JB Bryan shared some insight on this topic on how to potentially avoid a negative outcome on both.  JB offers free money seminars on Wednesday and Sunday evenings (pre-registration required).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.