State police investigating homicide after man found dead in Nottoway County alley

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a homicide after a 44-year-old man was found dead in an alley in Nottoway County.

Around 5 p.m., Virginia State Police was notified by Crewe Police Department that a man was found deceased in an alley in the 200 block of Guy Avenue.

The man has been identified as, Andrew Scott Newton, 44, of Chase City, Va.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Richmond Field Office is investigating the incident as a homicide.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information in reference to this homicide, they are encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445 or contact us by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Callers can be completely anonymous.