Police search for man missing from New Kent since February

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for a 65-year-old man missing out of New Kent since February.

Raymond Benjamin Holmes was previously at a hospital where he was discharged on February 6th, 2019. Holmes then checked into a hotel in New Kent County, The Washington and Burgess Inn on Rt 33, where he remained until he checked out of February 23, 2019, which was the last time he was seen.

Holmes could also have an altered mental status, and also requires daily medications.

Holmes is described as a black man with light skin, 5’4” tall and 138 lbs with brown eyes and black hair that may be in a long afro style. He has glasses with a thick prescription.

Police say Holmes could possibly have longer hair at this time.

He may be in the Williamsburg, Hampton Roads area and has been known to set up camp in wooded areas.

If you have any information in regards to Raymond’s whereabouts please contact the King and Queen Sheriff’s Office at 804-785-7400.