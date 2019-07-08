Nearly 12,000 scratchers, 170 cartons of cigarettes stolen from Virginia Fas-Mart

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Deputies in Stafford County are looking for a suspect who stole nearly 12,000 scratch-off lottery tickets and 170 cartons of cigarettes from a convenience store over the weekend.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning at the Fas-Mart convenience store located at 624 Garrisonville Road. Investigators say an unknown suspect broke into the business by shattering a window.

A deputy responded to a business alarm at the convenience store at approximately 4:35 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies and a K9 unit swept the building and canvassed surrounding area, but the suspect was not located.

After conducting an inventory to determine what had been stolen, the store owner reported nearly 12,000 scratchers with values varying between $10.00 and $30.00 had been taken during the theft, leading to a loss of between $120,000 and $360,000, according to the Stafford Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the suspect also stole an estimated 170 cartons of cigarettes.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately at (540) 658-4400.