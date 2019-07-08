Shark shocks family in shallow water off Myrtle Beach: ‘It was unreal’

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A shark, estimated to be about four-feet-long, shocked a North Carolina family taking photos in the ocean along North Myrtle Beach on Saturday, Myrtle Beach Online reported.

The family was taking pictures in ankle-deep water when a lifeguard ordered everyone out of the water.

“She had taken the photo just a minute before we were told to get out,” Susan Bare told the newspaper. “We turned right then and saw [the shark]… I’m talking a foot from us. It was in such shallow water it was unreal.”

Bare captured some video of the shark on her phone, then shared the clip on social media.

4 foot shark yesterday at North MYRTLe Beach 😩 pic.twitter.com/YPr6UsiSHY — Susan Bare (@MommamooreSusan) July 7, 2019

No one was hurt.

