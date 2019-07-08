Shark shocks family in shallow water off Myrtle Beach: ‘It was unreal’

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A shark, estimated to be about four-feet-long, shocked a North Carolina family taking photos in the ocean along North Myrtle Beach on Saturday, Myrtle Beach Online reported.
The family was taking pictures in ankle-deep water when a lifeguard ordered everyone out of the water.
“She had taken the photo just a minute before we were told to get out,” Susan Bare told the newspaper. “We turned right then and saw [the shark]… I’m talking a foot from us. It was in such shallow water it was unreal.”
Bare captured some video of the shark on her phone, then shared the clip on social media.
No one was hurt.
33.825451 -78.655206