Police issue alert after 3 Virginia sex offenders go missing

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. -- Police have shared the photos of three convicted sex offenders who are now wanted for failing to re-register, according to police.

"The Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit is seeking the public's help with locating three convicted sex offenders who are registered but no longer living at their individual Amherst County residences," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.

Danny Ray Campbell, 60, is a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5’11 in height and weighs approximately 240 lbs. Campbell is currently registered as living on West Perch Road, but the SOIU has not been able to make contact with him there in several months. Campbell is wanted for one count of failure to re-register.

Elizabeth Jane Gilbert, 54, is a white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 5’3 in height and weighs approximately 220 lbs. Gilbert was previously registered as living on Johns Creek Road, but has not lived there in several months. Gilbert is wanted for one count of failure to re-register. Gilbert also has ties to the Portsmouth and Virginia Beach areas.

Steven Howard Trent, 61, is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5’8 in height and weighs approximately 230 lbs. Trent was previously registered as living at a South Coolwell Road address, but is no longer living there. Trent is wanted for one count of failure to re-register.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Virginia State Police under the “Tips” link here.