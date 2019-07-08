Man shot to death after tripping on grill, bumping into apartment door

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Police say an accidental bump into a man’s door led to a murder at a north St. Louis County apartment complex Sunday.

Larry Neal Jr, 31, tripped on a barbecue while walking in the apartment complex’s breezeway and bumped into a door, court documents say. He started walking up the stairway when 30-year-old Thomas Clement opened his door with a gun in his hand, police say, and yelled something at Neal while displaying his weapon.

Neal allegedly turned around and headed down to the stairwell landing. Investigators say that Clement fired eleven shots at Neal. He was unarmed.

Officers responded around 12:20 a.m. and found Neal Jr. bleeding from several gunshot wounds at the Chesapeake Drive complex. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Clement has been charged with murder in the second degree and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond. Court documents state that police believe he is a danger to the community.