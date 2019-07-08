Country Music Artist Mickie James

RICHMOND, Va. – She’s a 9 time WWE Champion and Country Music Recording Artist. Mickie James made a return visit to our LIVE show. She’s excited to be the opening act for the All-Star Country Music Jam starring Big & Rich happening Monday, July 8th at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! At Richmond Raceway.
