Track Storms in Virginia

Police: Man keeps exposing himself to mall shoppers

Posted 9:32 am, July 8, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have asked for help in identifying a man wanted for exposing himself to people at Chesterfield Towne Center.

The exposures were reported between February and May 2019, according to police.

The man was described as being approximately 6 feet tall, in his late 20’s, having a dark complexion, a small goatee, and short dreadlocks.

If you can help solve this crime, or have information about any unsolved crime and/or wanted person in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660, or use the P3-Tips mobile app. We guarantee you’ll remain anonymous and you could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

Love to eat? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!


Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.