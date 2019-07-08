Police: Man keeps exposing himself to mall shoppers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have asked for help in identifying a man wanted for exposing himself to people at Chesterfield Towne Center.

The exposures were reported between February and May 2019, according to police.

The man was described as being approximately 6 feet tall, in his late 20’s, having a dark complexion, a small goatee, and short dreadlocks.

If you can help solve this crime, or have information about any unsolved crime and/or wanted person in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660, or use the P3-Tips mobile app. We guarantee you’ll remain anonymous and you could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

Love to eat? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

