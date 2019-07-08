Callao Brewing Co. to open on Virginia’s Northern Neck

CALLAO, Va. — “There’s nothing to do in Northumberland County.”
That’s a common refrain in the small Northumberland town of Callao, Virginia, according to James Adams, a Northern Neck native who aims to put the town of 2,400 on the map – or at least on the map of brewery tours.
Adams and business partner Roger Hale are working to open Callao Brewing Co. in a former consignment shop at 129 Northumberland Highway – about 65 miles east of Richmond – with an eye on quenching the thirst of river country vacationers.
37.969298 -76.559677