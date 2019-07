Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- Improve your morning routine with a healthy yet tasty breakfast, a Blue Majik Smoothie bowl. The ingredient that makes the bowl bright blue in color is spirulina, which is an all natural blue pigment that is high in Vitamin B12. Ingredients of the bowl are coconut milk, banana, pineapple, lemon, ginger, nutmeg, and blue spirulina. For more information you can visit www.gingerjuiceco.com.