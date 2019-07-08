× Child, infant, and woman killed in Courthouse Road crash

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — A woman and two children were killed in a crash on Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police. Four other people were injured in the Sunday afternoon crash.

“A 2002 Honda Accord was traveling west on Courthouse Road when it ran off of the right shoulder. The driver over-corrected, which caused the Honda to cross the center-line, and collide with an eastbound 2012 Acura MDX,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.

A 32-year-old woman in the Honda, identified as Ana D. Pascual, of Woodbridge, a 12-year-old girl, and a 10-month-old boy were all killed in the crash.

The Honda driver, identified as 22-year-old Denia A. Brizuela-Pascual, Woodbridge, Va., and another girl in the car suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police. Everyone in the car was wearing a seat belt and the baby was properly secured in a child safety restraint, police said.

The driver and passenger in the Acura were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.