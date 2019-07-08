A Nice Alternative To Chicken…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tired of making Chicken, Beef or Lamb? Executive Chef Matthias Maihoefer showed us how to make his signature BBQ Lentils and Duck creation.

Recipe:

BBQ Lentils

50g garlic minced

100g onion small dice

150g lentils

450g quality chicken stock

1 thyme sprig

1. Sweat the onions and garlic until translucent.

2. Add the lentils and chicken stock. 3

. Simmer until tender using.

Duck BBQ Sauce

200g small diced onion

50g minced garlic

100g minced ginger

200g apple cider vinegar

200g molasses

4g coriander seeds

2g cumin

10g smoked paprika

24 oz high quality canned tomato

1. Sweat the onions, garlic and ginger until translucent and very fragrant.

2. Add your spices and toast.

3. Combine the molasses and vinegar, reduce by half.

4. Add the tomatoes and again, reduce by about half, puree, cool and store until ready to use.

Kohlrabi Oil

1 bunch Kohlrabi leaves

300g canola oil

1. Quickly blanch the leaves in heavily salted boiling water, and quickly shock in an ice-bath once the color turns bright vibrant green.

2. Wring our all excess water from the leaves and puree with the oil, be careful to not let the oil overheat and turn the leaves brown.

3. Quickly chill the oil, the strain overnight through a cheese cloth.

4. Reserve oil until ready to use, discard the puree.

Kohlrabi Cream

400g Peeled and diced Kohlrabi

200g whole milk

200g heavy cream

2 ea fresh bay leaves

2 sprigs Thyme

1. Combine all ingredients in a small pot and simmer gently until tender

2. Remove the thyme and Bay leaves

3. Puree until smooth

4. Season to taste with