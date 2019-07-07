Heavy rainfall possible into Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The muggy air and a cold front moving through Virginia will keep the threat for heavy rainfall around into Monday.

Storms will be numerous Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Isolated storms could have gusty winds, but all showers and storms will produce heavy downpours. Rainfall rates of over an inch per hour will be possible. Poor-drainage flooding may occur in some locations, especially where very heavy rainfall occurred Thursday.

The cold front will move into North Carolina on Monday, but will still keep some showers and storms around at times.

We will dry out and it will turn less humid after Monday night. This is great news for the Home Run Derby on Tuesday and the All-Star Game on Wednesday.

Heat and humidity will build again later in the week. Scattered storms will return to the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

