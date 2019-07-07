3 killed, 1 seriously injured in Courthouse Road crash

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — Three people were killed and another person is hospitalized after a crash closed Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania County for hours Sunday afternoon.

Troopers were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the 6200 block of Courthouse Road just after 3:15 p.m.

Sgt. Brent W. Coffey with Virginia State Police said three people died at the scene and a fourth victim with serious injuries was transported to an area hospital.

VDOT officials warned drivers to void the area.

“Westbound Courthouse Road traffic headed toward Lake Anna area is being detoured at Brokenburg Road and eastbound Courthouse Road traffic headed toward Fredericksburg is detoured at Lanes Corner Road,” officials posted on Twitter.

“Additional information released as it becomes available,” Coffey said.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the crash were available at last check.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation.

