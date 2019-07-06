Track Storms in Virginia

Video shows Padres, Dodgers play through earthquake

Posted 5:41 pm, July 6, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES — When a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Ridgecrest Friday night, it was felt nearly 150 miles away at Dodger Stadium.

The 8:19 p.m. quake happened in the bottom of the fourth inning of a San Diego Padres v. Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Video tweeted by the Padres shows the center field camera shaking aggressively for several seconds and the players playing right through it.

“7.1 magnitude #EarthquakeLA? Just roll with it,” the Padres tweeted.

There were no reports of damage to the stadium.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.