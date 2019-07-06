× Man found shot at Petersburg intersection dies

PETERSBURG, Va. — The man who Petersburg Police found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of Mistletoe and Stark street last night has died, police tell CBS 6.

20-year-old Tyquan Montraz Jones was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his wounds.

Petersburg Police are asking for the publics help and also thanking those who have come forward thus far in assisting with this investigation.

If you were in the area, and believe that you heard or saw something, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or by downloading the P3tips App or by going to P3tips.com.