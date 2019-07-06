How you can help Shelby Brown’s collection drive benefiting homeless students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Volunteers with CBS 6 reporter Shelby brown's organization, Mission From the Heart, are collecting items to help area homeless students and low-income families.

The group’s summer collection drive kicked off Friday and continues Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Walmart on Sheila Lane off Forest Hill. (2410 Sheila Lane | Richmond VA 23225)

"Can’t wait to see how our non-profit will continue to bless area homeless and low income students," Shelby posted on Facebook. "Meet us today!"

COLLECTING NEW

Socks

Underwear

Bras

Wash Cloths

Towels

Travel-size toiletries

T-shirts

Tank tops

And other new clothing items for kids K-12.

HOURS

Friday 11 a.m. 3 p.m.

Saturday 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sunday 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Mission From The Heart volunteers will sort, pack and distribute the donated items to area teachers, principals or guidance counselors.

The idea is that these educators are on the front lines and they know exactly which students need the help.

Once the items are packed in care duffle bags, Mission From The Heart will deliver them to the schools to be discreetly donated to students.

If you would like to volunteer with Mission: From The Heart, click here to email Shelby. And be sure to follow the group on Facebook for updates.