Wild horse hit by car on Corolla beach; crews narrow focus after ‘all-day’ search

COROLLA, N.C. – Officials with the Corolla Wild Horse Fund have narrowed their search for a potentially injured wild horse struck by a car along Swan Beach Friday night.

According to the Wild Horse Fund, the vehicle had significant damage, but the horse managed to run off.

Deputies searched for the animal, but could not find it in the dark, WTKR reported.

After crews “spent all day in the vicinity of the accident accounting for the horses we know live in the area,” officials said they have narrowed their search to two stallions.

Searchers saw one of the horses several times today and and said he was “behaving normally.”

“The bay (brown with black legs and mane/tail) stallion in these photographs is who we will continue looking for tomorrow,” officials wrote in a Facebook post. “He is with a bay filly that was born last August and at least one other bay mare. There may be a third mare with him too. The harem is usually seen around MP 17. If we locate him and he does not have any visible injuries then we are pretty sure the horse that was hit is the one we did see today and he is OK.”

Official said the stallion is bay with no markings, which unfortunately makes him difficult to identify.

“If you happen to see them tonight or early tomorrow morning, call the Currituck County non-emergency number at 252-232-2216 and they will be able to get in touch with us,” officials said.

Wild Horse Fund officials urged anyone driving on the beach to slow down and use extreme caution since horses that frequent the beach at night are difficult to spot in the dark.